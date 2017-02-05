Man fighting for his life after Shreveport shooting

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening in the Allendale neighborhood.

At 8:20 p.m., police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the Canaan Village apartments in the 500 block of Dowling Street.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it's unknown where the shooting actually happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

