Police: Man stealing packages off doorsteps in Texarkana, AR

Texarkana, Ark., police hope you can help them identify this man suspected of taking packages from doorsteps on East 16th Street. (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department's Facebook page)

Someone is stealing packages from doorsteps in Texarkana, Ark.

Now city police are asking for the public's help identifying him.

A post on the department's Facebook page reads: "This guy is stealing packages from people's doorsteps on East 16th Street. Anyone with info call!"

Authorities released photographs from surveillance cameras in hopes of apprehending him.

They urge anyone with any information to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

