Fire damages Shreveport house

The fire was reported on Hassett Avenue between Milton and Catherine streets. (Source: Google Maps)

Fire damaged a house in Shreveport late this morning.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Hassett Avenue.

That's between Milton and Catherine streets immediately south of Judson Elementary School and just north of Atkins Park and the Atkins branch of Shreve Memorial Library.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters found flames visible along the rear of the house and smoke coming from all sides of the structure, Fire Department spokesman Fred Sanders said.

It took them 14 minutes to control the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine what started it.

