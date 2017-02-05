Authorities search along Sabine riverfront; woman still missing

Michelle Curry Ford, 46, of Logansport, stands 5’2" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has green eyes and short brown hair. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish authorities searched part of the Sabine riverfront in Logansport for a missing woman Sunday morning.

K9 units showed interest in a couple spots, but deputies came up empty-handed in their quest to find 46-year-old Michelle Curry Ford, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said.

The sheriff's office left one of its boats there so the river can be checked again Monday morning, the sheriff added.

The area was searched because that's where a deputy found a car sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning, Arbuckle said.

Authorities checked the vehicle's registration and found it belongs to an uncle who lives about 3 blocks from where the car was found. The vehicle has since been returned to him.

Ford, who serves as a sitter for her uncle, last was seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the Logansport area.

The uncle told authorities that Ford said she was going out for a minute.

She apparently took the uncle's vehicle and left hers at his house when she left, Arbuckle said. She also left her purse at the house, the sheriff added.

Ford stands 5’2" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has green eyes and short brown hair.

Authorities have no description of what she was wearing nor any indication of where she was headed when she left her uncle's house.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

