Man robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas in Shreveport

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Shreveport.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Rd.

The victim told police he was pumping gas when two men, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, approached him.

The robbers stole an undisclosed amount of cash, a cell phone and car keys then left in a gray Dodge Charger, authorities said.

No arrest has been made.

