1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shootout in Queensborough

Two men got in a shootout in northwest Shreveport, leaving one dead and the other critically wounded, police said.

It happened about 10:13 p.m. Feb. 4 outside a house in the 2800 block of West Caperton Street.

Investigators believe 23-year-old Bryan Stewart and 25-year-old Jeremy O’Neil were arguing when each pulled out a gun and began shooting the other multiple times.

Stewart, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was found by his nephew and a friend, authorities said. They drove him to Willis-Knighton Medical Center in the 2600 block of Greenwood Road, where he later was pronounced dead.

His body has since been taken to University Health in Shreveport, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of his death.

Officers found O'Neal at Lakeshore Drive at Arkansas Avenue. He too had been shot multiple times.

O'Neal was taken by ambulance to University Health, where he underwent emergency surgery for what authorities said appeared to be life-threatening wounds. At last report, he was in critical condition.

A search of the house in the 2800 block of West Caperton Street turned up 2 more guns and a large quantity of illegal narcotics, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.