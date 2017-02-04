SPD: Liquor store robbery suspect held up Waffle House hours earlier

Police say the armed robbery of a Shreveport liquor store Friday morning was not the first hold-up of the day for one of the men charged in connection with the case.

Cedric Johnson, 22, was taken into custody Friday afternoon along with another suspect in connection with the armed robbery of the Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive, which had taken place around 10 a.m. that morning.

That armed robbery resulted in the lockdown of nearby Linwood Public Charter School and forced the closure of several streets while police tracked the stolen truck with 4 suspects inside to Wallace Avenue, where they all bailed out and ran. The female in the group was nabbed quickly, questioned, and eventually released without charges. Officers spent another 2 hours homing in on Johnson and 27-year-old Felton Hector in the attic of a nearby apartment complex.

Both Johnson and Hector are charged with armed robbery of the Thrifty Liquor.

On Saturday, police confirmed that Johnson is also a suspect in the armed robbery of the Waffle House in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road just before 2 a.m. Friday, several hours before the liquor store robbery.

As a result, he was booked on a second charge of armed robbery as well as an additional charge for the use of a firearm during the crime. Known as a penalty enhancement, the firearm charge tacks on 5 more years to the sentence of anyone convicted on the charge it enhances. He was transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center late Saturday night, where he is held without bond as an in-state fugitive.

Police say detectives are working to identify and locate Johnson's accomplice in the robbery of the Waffle House.

A third suspect in the liquor store robbery also remains at large.

