Community gathers at vigil for slain Fouke E-Z Mart employee

Friends, family and community members gathered at a prayer vigil for the E-Z Mart employee fatally shot early Thursday morning, allegedly by a 12-year-old boy.

A newspaper carrier found 21-year-old Christa Shockley unresponsive on the floor of the E-Z Mart on south U.S. Highway 71 in Fouke just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Miller County Sheriff's Office.

A 12-year-old was arrested later the same morning on 1 count each of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

The vigil was held Saturday evening at the same E-Z Mart. Over 50 people attended the event.

They left flowers and other tokens in remembrance of Shockley's life.

