Two men named in Shreveport liquor store robbery

Police have identified the 2 men arrested Friday in connection with the armed robbery of a Shreveport liquor store.

Felton Hector, 27 and Cedric Johnson, 22, both of Shreveport, were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

A fourth female suspect was not charged, according to Shreveport Police Department's Bill Goodin.

At 10:22 a.m on Friday, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Thrifty Liquor store in the 8600 block of Youree Drive.

Police were told that three men, two armed with handguns, entered the business and demanded cash from the store clerk.

The suspects then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white pickup truck before police arrived. No one was injured in the robbery.

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump says officers were able to track them to where the truck stopped at Wallace and 70th Street, where they all got out of the truck and took off on foot. The female suspect was taken into custody on W. 74th Street.

The pair were later found hiding in the attic space of a building at the Linwood Homes apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Hector was charged with a single count of armed robbery with the firearm penalty enhancement.

Johnson was charged with one count of armed robbery and an additional count of armed robbery with the firearm penalty enhancement in his role during another robbery that day.

Detectives were able to recover the stolen money and weapons used in the crime.

Police are still searching for one other suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website here.

