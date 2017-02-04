Police seek missing Logansport woman

A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Sixty-seven guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.More >>
Sixty-seven guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.More >>
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.More >>
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>