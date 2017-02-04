Police seek missing Logansport woman

Michelle Ford, 46, was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, in Logansport. She stands 5’”2 tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has green eyes and short brown hair. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman from Logansport.

Police are looking for 46-year-old Michelle Curry Ford who was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, around 10 p.m. in the Logansport area.

Ford stands 5’2" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has green eyes and short brown hair.

Police do not have a clothing description or a direction of travel available.

Police believe she could be in the East Texas area around Center, TX.

Anyone with information regarding Michelle’s location is urged to contact DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-872-3956.

