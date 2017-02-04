Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church offers free meals at 'Care Kitchen'

The Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will offer free meals in its “Care Kitchen” to the public every Saturday beginning Feb. 4. (Source: Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church)

The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Dr. Hunt Life Center on Jewella Ave.

Volunteers to the congregation and Pastor Dr. Theron Jackson are living up to the church’s motto “church with people at heart” as they will serve meals to those who are at a food disadvantage or hungry.

Pastor Jackson wants everyone to feel welcomed.

“The Care Kitchen is a no ‘judgement zone’ environment where whether you are homeless, disadvantaged or simply desiring to have a warm cooked meal. Our mission is to greet and serve you with Christian love,” Pastor Jackson said. “We want the community to know we are a part of the community and we are committed to loving God, loving others and serving the world.”

