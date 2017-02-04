Big crowds watch African American History Parade roll through downtown Shreveport

Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
