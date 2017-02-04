Big crowds watch African American History Parade roll through downtown Shreveport

Breezy, chilly conditions could not keep away the huge crowds in downtown Shreveport on this Saturday for the 29th Annual African American History Parade.

It's often been said, everybody loves a parade. And this one was no exception. "I'm gonna love every bit of it. It's my first time in it," said parade participant Otis Marshall, just before the parade got underway.

And later, we caught up with longtime friends Vera Nelson and Odessa Simmons as they sat on a park bench in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse before the parade passed them by.

Nelson told us, "Love it!" And Simmons added, "(She) Comes every year."

And it's not just the crowds that enjoy this parade. Just ask Capt. Darwin Jones with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Special Response Team.

"It's very exciting. It's very creative. You see almost anything out here, (laugh)" smiled Capt. Jones.

The 302 entries included everything from cheerleading and dance teams to singers and marching bands, There was something for everyone.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree serving as Grand Marshals with Goree telling the crowd at one point, "Let the celebration begin!" to cheers from the crowd.

It's a lot of fun for all the kids who turned out. Although some needed a little help to describe what they liked the most, like Robertnesha Bates.

She repeated two phrases after her mother said them in the background, starting with, "I like the candy," followed by "And all the people!"

Some people we met told us just coming to an event like this is important in and of itself. That included Niki Stinnett, who traveled her from Dallas, Texas to attend this parade with relatives.

"We all need to remember our history and not forget where we come from so that we don't go back into those ways," said Stinnett.

This year's parade theme was "Crisis in Black Education."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.