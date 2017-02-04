Shreveport police release surveillance images of gunman in car wash robbery

Shreveport police have released images of a gunman that robbed a car wash in Shreveport in hopes that someone can identify him.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on February 3 at the Zips Car Wash in the 6800 block of Pines Rd.

The gunman forced himself into the back of the business just before two store employees locked up the building, according to police.

The armed man left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the gunman stands about 6’4” wearing a gray hoodie, baggy blue pants, a green bandana and gloves.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.