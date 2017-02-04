Police investigate armed robbery at Shreveport gas station

Shreveport police are investigating after two gunmen robbed a gas station in the Cedar Grover neighborhood Friday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Pel-State Fina in the 7500 block of Line Ave.

Police say two men wearing gloves and masks entered the gas station from the back and demanded money from the clerk. The gunmen left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

No injuries were reported.

