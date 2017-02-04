Disaster drill planned for Saturday in Bossier City

The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness along with Bossier first responders will take part in a disaster drill Saturday morning.

The drill will take place around 8 a.m. at the Naval Operational Support Center in the 1400 block of Swan Lake Rd.

There will be brief periods of simulated gunfire, smoke along with a realistic response from first responders and about half a dozen emergency vehicles.

The public is asked not to be alarmed because it’s only a drill.

The exercise will end around 9 a.m.

