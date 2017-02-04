SFD extinguishes fire at vacant home

Firefighters on Friday night were called to a vacant house fire in west Shreveport.

SFD received the call around 10:22 p.m. and were on the scene in the 600 block of W. 68th St. two minutes later. That's in the Hollywood neighborhood.

Firefighters on the scene said when they got to the scene, flames were coming out of the front of the building.

It took them 18 minutes to get it under control. No one was injured.

The home was previously occupied recently. No utilities were connected to the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

