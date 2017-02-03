Stonewall Police Department future in limbo

A DeSoto Parish town is at risk of losing police protection due to financial problems.

The topic at a public meeting held on Thursday in Stonewall was the future of the Stonewall Police Department.

The lack of funds in the town's budget could force the department to be abolished.

"The state auditor told us it would bankrupt the town eventually because we do not have enough recurring income to support the 30 percent match," said Stonewall Mayor Charles Waldon.

The city has received an offer from the Desoto Parish Sheriff's office to take over law enforcement in the town.

Waldon said that he fears if a decision isn't reached soon, it could bankrupt the town.

The city council will vote on the issue on February 14.

