Super Sunday Weather Facts

Super Sunday is this Sunday, February 5. This year the big game is being played in Houston, TX and right now, the weather looks pretty nice, despite a slim chance of rain. Even if it does rain, it doesn't matter. NRG Stadium has a retractable roof, so Super Bowl LI could be played inside or outside.

Even though rain is far from a guarantee, it's still possible. A trace or more of rain has been recorded at a nearby airport in the host city 19 times on Super Sunday. If the roof is closed due to rain, then this will be the 18th Super Bowl to be played indoors. Super Bowl XLI was the wettest. Just under 1" of rain fell in Miami, FL.

Snow was on the ground during 2 Super Bowls, Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XL. Ironically, both games were played in Michigan. Super Bowl XVI was played in Pontiac, MI at the Silverdome. Super Bowl XL was played in Detroit, MI at Ford Field. The St. Louis Rams had to take on the Tennessee Titans during an ice storm. Luckily, Super Bowl XXXIV was played in the Georgia Dome.

Temperature-wise, it's not going to be too hot or too cold. Houston will top out near 76° on Sunday. The warmest high temperature of a host city on Super Sunday is 82°. And, it happened twice. Both in southern California. Super Bowl VII was played in Los Angeles, California and Super Bowl XXXVII was played in San Diego, California. Super Bowl XVI wasn't only one of the snowiest, it was also the coldest. The high that day was 16°. Remember though, that game was played in a dome. Super Bowl VI was the coldest game to be played outside. The high in New Orleans, LA that day was 43°. The Super Bowl was played at Tulane Stadium that year.

If you're heading to or hosting a Super Bowl watch party here in the ArkLaTex, you may just be able to have some of the festivities outside. Temperatures will be pleasant in the 60s throughout the game. A few showers are possible, but rain chances are only around 20%.

The Super Bowl weather statistics in this article came from data compiled by the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

