12-year-old suspect in E-Z Mart murder will not be charged as an adult

A 12-year-old Fouke School student is accused of slaying 21-year-old Christa Shockley, a clerk at EZ Mart, during a robbery of the convenience store in Fouke, Ark., the morning of Feb. 2. (Source: Facebook)

Authorities investigate the body of 21-year-old Christa Shockley found at the E-Z Mart in Fouke, AR Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

As residents of Fouke, Arkansas are still dealing with the murder of a young woman, the 12-year-old suspect will not be charged as an adult.

Miller County Prosecuting attorneys confirmed that the suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old E-Z Mart store clerk in Fouke, Arkansas will be charged as a juvenile.

Christa Shockley was found dead inside the store at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Hours later, a 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Arkansas law clearly determines the next step in this case, according to Miller County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Sams.

"Arkansas Law does not allow for the charging of a 12-year-old as an adult," Sams said. "You can only do it in the juvenile system."

If he's found guilty at trial, the boy will serve his sentence in juvenile custody.

"(For) a juvenile in Arkansas, there's two options," said Sams. "Number One, he can be adjudicated strictly as a juvenile. He either goes to JDC (Miller County Juvenile Detention Center) or DYS, Division of Youth Services, which is essentially a juvenile prison. There are a lot of options there as far as rehabilitation and programs. They can go through counseling."

But Sams said prosecutors are looking into another option.

"We are going to attempt to under the EJJ statute which is Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction and this is a hybrid between the adult system and the juvenile system," he said.

Under this second path, if convicted, the boy would go into a juvenile prison facility and then be transferred to a facility special to the EJJ program at the age of 18.

Then before turning 21, the suspect would appear at a hearing before a Miller County judge.

"That judge will determine whether or not the adult sentence would be imposed upon the juvenile," Sams said.

If an adult sentence is imposed, the suspect would then serve time in an adult prison. Or the suspect would be released on parole if they have enough prison time to their credit.

Regardless of what happens, Sams said cases like these hurt everyone.

"On the defendant's side, you've got a parent or parents. I watched the father yesterday. He's devastated," he said. "On the other hand, we have a poor 21-year-old girl who was violently gunned down in the prime of her life."

Meanwhile, a wreath has been hung outside the E-Z Mart in Shockley's memory.

Employees said E-Z Mart corporate officials traveled to town this morning and have now added Shockley's name to the memorial.

