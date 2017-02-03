Man convicted of raping developmentally challenged teen gets li - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man convicted of raping developmentally challenged teen gets life sentence

TImothy D. Kelly, 37 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) TImothy D. Kelly, 37 (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man convicted of rape will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 

Timothy Deshun Kelly, 37, was found guilty of raping a developmentally challenged15-year old girl by a Caddo Parish jury.

Following Kelly's conviction, the Caddo Parish District Attorney filed a habitual offender bill alleging that Kelly had three prior convictions. Two of those convictions were for drug distribution. 

Judge Katherine Dorroh found Kelly guilty of being a fourth felony offender and imposed the life sentence. 

Kelly was prosecuted by Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Joshua Williams.

