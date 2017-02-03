Man convicted of raping developmentally challenged teen gets life sentence

A three-woman, nine-man jury deliberated close to two hours before convicting a Shreveport man of third-degree rape.

A Shreveport man convicted of rape will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Timothy Deshun Kelly, 37, was found guilty of raping a developmentally challenged15-year old girl by a Caddo Parish jury.

Following Kelly's conviction, the Caddo Parish District Attorney filed a habitual offender bill alleging that Kelly had three prior convictions. Two of those convictions were for drug distribution.

Judge Katherine Dorroh found Kelly guilty of being a fourth felony offender and imposed the life sentence.

Kelly was prosecuted by Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Joshua Williams.

