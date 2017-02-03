Suspect in deadly shooting in County Market parking lot arrested

Police say 21-year-old Jacory J. Wesley, of the 7000 block of Penny Street in Shreveport, is reportedly responsible for the shooting in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue. (Source: Shreveport PD)

A Shreveport man is behind bars after he was charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded.

Police say 21-year-old Jacory J. Wesley, of the 7000 block of Penny Street in Shreveport, is reportedly responsible for the shooting in a County Market parking lot in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. on January 29, 2017. Dispatchers say they were called to the scene for reports that a man had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Rolandreon Marquis Fischer suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Fischer was taken to University Health by the Shreveport Fire Department where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say 3 others who were wounded in the shooting showed up at local hospitals. They are all expected to recover.

Based on their investigation, police believe the deceased victim had been involved in an ongoing dispute with at least two other known male subjects which resulted in gunfire in the parking lot on Hearne Avenue.

As a result of the shooting, Wesley has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Wesley, who was also injured in the shooting. was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to booking records.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org.

