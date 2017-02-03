Police discover drugs, gun, money following traffic stop in west Shreveport

Crew, jr Roy D, 32, was arrested after authorities seized 668 grams of marijuana, $9,085 and a handgun following a traffic stop in west Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport PD)

A man is behind bars after a traffic stop led officers to drugs, guns, and more than $9,000 in west Shreveport.

In a release, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump said they arrested 32-year-old Roy D. Crew of the 2800 block of Alvin Lane in Shreveport following a traffic stop.

Authorities say they seized 668 grams of marijuana, $9,085 and a handgun as a result of that stop.

Crew was charged with one count each of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled dangerous substance and several misdemeanor warrants.

He has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

