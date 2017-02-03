Surveillance images released in Shreveport Dollar General robbery

Shreveport police have released several surveillance images in hopes of identifying a pair of armed suspects who robbed a dollar store earlier this week. (Source: Shreveport PD)

Shreveport police have released several surveillance images in hopes of identifying a pair of armed suspects who robbed a dollar store earlier this week.

It happened on January 30, 2017, at the Dollar General located in the 5600 block of West 70th Street.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, their initial investigation revealed that two masked men entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money from the registers.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Eyewitnesses say they fled the scene in what was described as an older model white Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at: www.lockemup.org

