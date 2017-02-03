2 more suspects in liquor store robbery in custody, lockdown lifted at Linwood charter school

3 men and a woman believed to have robbed a Youree Drive liquor store Friday morning fled the scene in a white pickup truck before jumping out of the vehicle at Wallace and 70th Street and taking off on foot. (Source: KSLA News 12)

2 suspects in the armed robbery were taken into custody on the roof a Linwood Homes apartment complex on Bernstein Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday with the help of the Shreveport Fire Department and one of their ladder trucks. (Source: KSLA News 12)

All but 1 of 4 suspects in the armed robbery of a Youree Drive liquor store are in custody after a police chase and search that led to the lockdown of a Shreveport charter school Friday morning.

According to Shreveport police, 2 men believed to have been involved in the armed robbery were taken into custody at the Linwood Homes apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue just before 1 p.m. They were reportedly hiding out in the attic space of one of the buildings there.

Police say they made the arrests and recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the robbery with the help of the Shreveport Fire Department and one of their ladder trucks.

A fourth suspect is still on the loose, but police say the active, coordinated search has been called off.

The robbery happened just after 10 a.m.at the Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive.

Police say there were 3 men and a woman involved in the robbery, and at least one of them was armed.

There were no shots fired and no reports of injuries.

They fled in a white pickup truck that had been reported stolen, but Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump says officers were able to track them to where the truck stopped at Wallace and 70th Street, where they all got out of the truck and took off on foot. The female suspect was taken into custody on W. 74th Street.

In addition to Shreveport police K9 units, a K9 team from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

Chief Crump added a plea to drivers to turn off their vehicles and lock them whenever they get out of them wherever they may go.

"I want to stress again to all of our citizens: when you are stopping at any gas station, any convenience store, please do not leave your vehicle running. If you're stopping somewhere to air up a tire or any place that you're going to exit your vehicle - as a matter of fact, even in your own driveway - if you're going to exit your vehicle, please take the time to turn your ignition off and take the key out of it. That help a great deal in helping us help you."

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

