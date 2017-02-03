University Health to offer free cancer screenings

ArkLaTex residents will have a chance to have a few extra medical screenings performed for free this weekend.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, doctors will perform those free screenings, checking for breast, lung, prostate, and colon cancers.

All are encouraged to come to the cancer center to get the screenings. No appointments are necessary.

"Louisiana has one of the highest cancer incidents or the numbers of cancer. More importantly, (the state) has a high cancer death rate. One of the highest in the country," said the director of Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, Dr. Glenn Mills.

Door prizes will be handed out and a free lunch will be given. The event is celebrating World Cancer Day. According to WCD's website, the day "unites the world's population in the fight against cancer." by raising awareness and education about the disease.

Over 8.2 million people die from cancer worldwide every year, according to the WCD website.

"You have to remember cancer occurs in one in two men and one in three women in their lifetime. It could be you. Come up, learn about screenings, learn what you need to do. Participate in cancer screenings so it can save your life," says Dr. Mills.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.