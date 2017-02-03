Fitness Challenge Friday: Yoga Class

This week Shayne stepped out of his comfort zone a bit and took on a yoga class challenge. He was challenged to complete 10 expert yoga poses and was only able to complete about half of them. Nikki Richardson of Yoga Body & Soul in Shreveport sent in the challenge. For more information on Yoga Body & Soul, you can visit their Facebook page or website.

Juicing has been popular over the past few years. However, according to yogajournal.com, souping is a growing trend to help detox the body. The website suggests these soups:

Vegan Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Garlic Kale Drizzle

Creamy Carrot Soup with Oats

Tuscan White Bean Soul-Soup

Cream of Mushroom soup

For full recipes click here.

