Fitness Challenge Friday: Yoga Class

This week Shayne stepped out of his comfort zone a bit and took on a yoga class challenge. He was challenged to complete 10 expert yoga poses and was only able to complete about half of them. Nikki Richardson of Yoga Body & Soul in Shreveport sent in the challenge. For more information on Yoga Body & Soul, you can visit their Facebook page or website.
Juicing has been popular over the past few years. However, according to yogajournal.com, souping is a growing trend to help detox the body. The website suggests these soups:
For full recipes click here.
Do you have a challenge for Shayne? Send him a video of you doing your extreme workouts. Email it to Shayne at swright@ksla.com or send it to his Facebook page: Shayne Wright KSLA.
