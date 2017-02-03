Community pays respects to slain Fouke, AR store clerk

People of Southwest Arkansas are coming together to pay respects to the clerk who was found dead Thursday morning.

The body of 21-year-old Christa Shockley was found at around 2 a.m. by a newspaper carrier at the EZ Mart in Fouke, AR located on Hwy. 71.

Later that day, EZ Corporate Property Director Mike Ingram laid a wreath on the door of the local convenience store and offered his condolences to the family.

"It's very tragic. I feel so sorry for the family. I know they're going through a lot right now. It hurts the entire EZ mart family."

Stockley was also a student at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana. The Chancellor for the school released a statement. It read in part:

All our faculty, staff and students who were blessed to encounter her on our UA-Texarkana campus fully appreciate Christa as a bright and caring person. In her commitment to achieving her own educational dreams, she touched the lives of so many on our campus in such a powerful way. Please join me in lifting her family up with our collective thoughts and prayers during this time of their unimaginable loss.

The school have additional staff to provide comforting services for any student, faculty or staff member as they attempt to manage their extreme sense of loss over this tragedy.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested as a suspect in the case. His name has not been released because of his age. The boy is being held at the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

