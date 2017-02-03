Masked men rob waffle House at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for 2 men who robbed a restaurant Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight at the Waffle House on Mansfield Road not far from Willis-Knighton South.

Police say 2 masked men barged into the restaurant with guns demanding money.

One of the men stayed at the front door while the other reportedly jumped behind the counter and stole cash out of the register.

The pair got away with an unknown amount of money.

Both the robbers are described as having skinny builds. One of them was wearing a gray LSU sweatshirt, a ski mask and camo pants. The other had on a burgundy hoodie, sweatpants and a ski mask.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Tracker at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.