Stonewall P.D. could be abolished due to funding

Stonewall Police Officers attend meeting to discuss future of the department (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA New 12)

Town officials held a public meeting Thursday night about the future of the Stonewall Police Department.

Law enforcement in the DeSoto Parish town of Stonewall could see drastic changes in patrolling.

A lack of funds in the town's budget may force the department to be abolished.

The city has an offer from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office to take over law enforcement in the town but the mayor fears if the town doesn't act soon it could bankrupt the town.

"The state auditor told us it would bankrupt the town eventually because we do not have enough recurring income to support the 30 percent match," said Mayor Charles Waldon.

Not everyone is in support of abolishing the department.

"All the people aren't getting a voice. Only six voices are getting heard. I just think it needs to be up to the people to vote on it," said local businessman Brandon Sims.

Stonewall Town Council will vote on the issue at its next meeting on Feb 14.

