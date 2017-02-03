Princeton home destroyed in fire

Mutliple tanker trucks had to be used to shuttle water to the scene of a fire at a home in Princeton late Thursday night. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their Princeton home Thursday night.

It happened after 10 p.m. at a home on Hardy Lane, a private road off of Highway 80 in Bossier Parish.

Police say when they arrived the heavy flames prevented them from gaining access to the property, forcing them to use fire hoses on the ground.

There was one person at the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The home is said to be a total loss.

Firefighters from 3 districts battled the flames. Multiple tanker trucks had to be used to shuttle water to the scene.

At this time, police say it appears that the fire started from activity near the fireplace.

