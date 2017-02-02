Man accused of stealing vehicles, operating chop shop

BOOKED: Brandon J. Glover, 31, of Shreveport, 1 count each of motor vehicle theft, illegal possession of stolen things, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by flight, having switched license plates, driving under suspension. (CPSO)

A 31-year-old Shreveport man is accused of stealing vehicles and operating a chop shop.

Louisiana state troopers began investigating Brandon Jantrell Glover in October, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

Then on Feb. 1, investigators went to check out reports that he had a 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2009 Nissan Maxima that had been stolen from the Garland, Texas, area.

Glover fled in a stolen Jeep Cherokee and, after a short pursuit, abandoned the vehicle behind a residence then tried to outrun troopers, Harris said.

Glover was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 2:05 p.m. Feb. 1 on 1 count each of motor vehicle theft, illegal possession of stolen things, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by flight, having switched license plates and driving under suspension, booking records show.

His bonds total $21,850.

