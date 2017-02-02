KSLA Sports in Houston for Super Bowl LI wrap-up

Posted: Saturday, May 6 2017 1:02 PM EDT 2017-05-06 17:02:22 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 6 2017 1:02 PM EDT 2017-05-06 17:02:22 GMT A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his... More >> A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell. More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 3 2017 5:34 PM EDT 2017-05-03 21:34:34 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 3 2017 5:34 PM EDT 2017-05-03 21:34:34 GMT Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott topped NFL player merchandise and products sales. More >> Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott topped NFL player merchandise and products sales. More >> Posted: Tuesday, May 2 2017 5:04 PM EDT 2017-05-02 21:04:51 GMT Updated: Tuesday, May 2 2017 5:04 PM EDT 2017-05-02 21:04:51 GMT Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to find another NFL job, but he's donating some of his old suits in order to help others find work. More >> Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to find another NFL job, but he's donating some of his old suits in order to help others find work. More >> Posted: Monday, May 1 2017 2:01 AM EDT 2017-05-01 06:01:23 GMT Updated: Monday, May 1 2017 2:01 AM EDT 2017-05-01 06:01:23 GMT The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley in a move that came a day after the NFL draft, and further solidifies rookie head coach Sean McDermott's control over the team. More >> The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley in a move that came a day after the NFL draft, and further solidifies rookie head coach Sean McDermott's control over the team. More >> Posted: Sunday, April 30 2017 3:10 PM EDT 2017-04-30 19:10:21 GMT Updated: Sunday, April 30 2017 3:10 PM EDT 2017-04-30 19:10:21 GMT The Bengals are feeling a backlash against their decision to draft running back Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face while at Oklahoma. More >> The Bengals are feeling a backlash against their decision to draft running back Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face while at Oklahoma. More >> sports Updated: Sunday, April 30 2017 1:15 PM EDT 2017-04-30 17:15:59 GMT Clemson's Deshaun Watson, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Deshaun Watson is now an NFL quarterback.
Posted: Sunday, April 30 2017
The Latest on the NFL draft: Broncos trade RB Kapri Bibbs and fifth-round pick to 49ers a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Posted: Sunday, April 30 2017
The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.
Posted: Saturday, April 29 2017
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara are now parents to a baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.