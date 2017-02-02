LA DoE: Shreveport child care center license revoked for repeated violations

Department of Education has revoked the license and terminated public funding for Jordan and Friends Enrichment Center at 2930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport.

According to a statement released Thursday by the LA DOE, the state has also terminated public funding for Jordan and Friends Enrichment Center at 2930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport.

The Department holds its child care centers to a high set of standards to operate and works closely with providers to ensure they fully understand the requirements and supports available to them," said State Superintendent of Education John White. "However, in cases like this, when those standards are repeatedly violated, or if the health and well-being of our children is seriously compromised, the Department must take corrective action in order to keep our kids safe.

The future of the Shreveport daycare center hangs in the balance after Thursday's decision and that has parents who send their children shocked and upset. They say the center has always put the safety of their children first. Many of them didn't want to go on camera, but the parents who did are vowing to stand by the owner.

"She was the first one in this area to come and open up a daycare in this area. So it's been helping me out as well as other people around," said Lashanda Phillips.

Phillips has been sending her three kids to Jordan and Friends for more than a decade. When she found out about the situation she says she couldn't believe it.

"This place they just love their kids. Anybody is welcome," explained Phillips.

According to the department, the center has been cited for more than 70 deficiencies combined on its past seven inspections. The most recent citations came after complaints involving staff members fighting in classrooms where children were present. The first of those complaints prompted an inspection in December, and again in January.

In the December incident, the state found that staff members got into a physical fight in the classroom where children, ranging in age from 6 to 11, were present.

Weeks later, the Department says they received two additional complaints. One stated that, again, two staff members got into an argument with children nearby, and the other stated that the center's staff, while on a field trip, did not feed the 13 children participating, nor did they provide food for the children who remained at the center. Following the inspections, licensing staff cited the center with 10 deficiencies, including failure to report a critical incident.

The department says the center has received multiple additional citations "for daily attendance records for children, staff and owners; eating practices; items that can be harmful to children; and behavior management policies, among others."

Most concerning, the center has been cited for having child-to-staff ratios that far exceed state requirements, including having as many as 17 children, ages 3 to 12, observed by one staff member, and for failure to supervise young children. On several instances, a specialist observed staff members leaving young children and infants unattended or in the care of a 6-year-old child. The Department gave the center several opportunities to clear its deficiencies by issuing corrective action plans and providing extensive technical assistance. The center, however, did not comply.

This center is now ineligible for public funding through the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), which helps make child care more affordable for low-income families. The Department says it has alerted families affected by this action and "is working closely with them to identify safe, quality alternative options."

"I don't know where it's coming from. If you don't like the person just go to another daycare, just don't come and do bad against good," said Phillips.

Parents like Phillips say Jordan and Friends is the only place they feel comfortable sending their kids.They don't want to imagine being forced to find a new location.

Jordan and Friends Enrichment Center has 15 calendar days from receipt of the notice of revocation to appeal the Department's decision. Providers who have had their licenses revoked are ineligible to apply for licensure for two years. Operating a child care center without a license may result in an order to cease and desist, as well as an injunction from a court prohibiting the continued operation of a child care center without a license and placement on the statewide registry of individuals prohibited from operating a child care center.

