Louisiana WWII veteran regains dog tags he lost in England in 1943

Raymond Odom, a WWII veteran was reunited with his dog tags after losing them over 50 years ago. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A WWII veteran was reunited with his dog tags after losing them over 50 years ago. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A WWII veteran has been reunited with the dog tags he lost more than 50 years ago.

A special handing-off ceremony Thursday in Farmerville stirred memories of retired Air Force Sgt. Raymond Odom's time with the 388th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force.

Odom lost the dog tags in England in 1943.

"I'm reminded of the time I spent in England which I consider an honor to defend our country as well as theirs," he said.

Odom's tags, like the tags of many other servicemen, were the one thing he carried into battle with him.

1943 to today. With his dog tags back, Air Force Ret. Sgt. Raymond Odom in Farmerville hasn't aged a day! @KSLA #veterans #ThankAVeteran pic.twitter.com/a8Q6tv8MqR — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) February 2, 2017

They were discovered by Andy Fuller, a groundsman from Royal Air Force Honington, in May of 2016. Fuller says he was sweeping his metal detector over the soil on what used to be known as RAF Knettishall when he found them bearing the name Raymond Odom.

Tags from World War II were stamped with a military member’s name, rank and service number. These tags served as a form of identification for those who were killed in action, injured or otherwise unable to identify themselves.

Realizing the importance of the tags, Fuller contacted the Royal Air Force in hopes of reuniting the tags with their rightful owner.

Air Force Ret. Sgt. Raymond Odom was just reunited with his lost dog tags in Farmerville. He lost them in England in 1943. @KSLA #veterans pic.twitter.com/cUGLVVU5m4 — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) February 2, 2017

After researching the history of the tags, Fuller learned that Odom joined the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II on Feb. 23, 1943, with a delayed enlistment until March 2, 1943.

His research also led him to the discovery that Odom was alive, well and living in Arbor Rose Assisted Living in Farmerville, LA.

Odom’s tags were repatriated during a ceremony with the 100th Air Refueling Wing group commander (RAF Mildenhall) and RAF Honington wing commander on Thursday.

The 8th Air Force commander himself, Major General Thomas Bussiere, traveled from Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport to Farmerville Thursday to personally deliver Odom's dog tags.

Those gathered inside Arbor Rose Assisted Living celebrated the 8th Air Force's 75th Anniversary while reuniting Odom and his dog tags after nearly 75 years apart.

"A very special presentation to one of the founding fathers of the Mighty 8th," Maj. Gen. Bussiere said. "It's an indication that we never forget, especially in WWII because they were the foundation for not only our Air Force but for our Department of Defense. They kind of set the baseline for defending our nation and they're getting few and few every day."

"I'm proud that somebody had the foresight to get them back to me and I thank them," said Odom. "Being honored like this today....I never even dreamed of it."

That's a sentiment resonating with multiple generations including Odom's daughter, Debbie Ball.

"My father never talked about the war when we were growing up. I really learned more in the last year than I have in my entire life," she said.

Odom lose these dog tags when he was just 19 years old.

Today, at 93 years old, he told KSLA he still has ice water in his veins.

"Adolf Hitler was on his way to becoming a world ruler and we changed his mind when I was there," he said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.