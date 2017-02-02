Marshall Police create Ministry Advisory Committee to help prevent crime

The Marshall Police Department is creating a Ministry Advisory Committee in hopes improving their efforts in the fight against crime.

It is all a part of their "No Colors, No Labels" initiative.

The committee will be made up of representatives from each faith-based organization within the city and will focus on identifying and resolving issues within the community.

“The Ministry Advisory Committee is a proactive approach to help build a better quality of life within the city," said Chief Jesus Campa. "This committee will help identify and solve many of the issues each neighborhood faces on a daily basis.”

The department hopes that by hosting social meetings, they will identify issues within each faith-based area. After they identify the issues, they hope committee members will work with them to solve the issues identified.

"We realize crime is a main concern for the community, but with MAC, we hope to be able to reduce our crime rate by taking an unconventional approach of solving problems before those issues become potential crimes."

All faith-based organizations are invited to the public meeting on Thursday, February 2, at the Visual Art Center at 6 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is urged to RSVP to MPD’s Public Information Officer Kelly Colvin at colvin.kelly@marshalltexas.net.

