How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil in predicting winter's end?

It's Groundhog's Day and Punxsutawney Phil has declared 6 more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow this morning.

This fun event has been staged since the late 1800s at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Penn.

But it begs the question: How accurate is Phil?

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club says Phil has seen his shadow 103 times. He has only predicted an early end of winter 18 times since 1887, with 10 years of no records to account for.

Based on national averages, Phil has a 21 percent accuracy rate since 1988, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

That means the groundhog has predicted correctly only 6 out of the past 28 years.

And his predictions have not gotten any more accurate over the past decade. He's running off a 20 percent accuracy rate, with only two correct forecasts.

We did some digging here at the KSLA Stormtracker 12 Weather Center to see how things have shaped up for Phil's predictions in Shreveport.

Our average temperatures are 50.6 degrees in February and 57.9 degrees in March.

Phil has been correct 10 of the past 28 years, making his accuracy slightly better for our region with 36 percent.

Over the past 10 years, Phil's lost a bit of that skill - only predicting correctly 30 percent of the time.

Here's a breakdown of average temperatures and their departure over the past 10 years for Shreveport:

Year Shadow February average temperature March average temperature 2006 YES 48.6° BELOW 61.1° ABOVE 2007 NO 50.6° AVERAGE 64.2° ABOVE 2008 YES 52.9° ABOVE 59.8° ABOVE 2009 YES 54.3° ABOVE 58.0° ABOVE 2010 YES 42.9° BELOW 54.6° BELOW 2011 NO 50.5° BELOW 60.3° ABOVE 2012 YES 55.5° ABOVE 67.3° ABOVE 2013 NO 51.3° ABOVE 55.4° BELOW 2014 YES 47.8° BELOW 54.8° BELOW 2015 YES 45.2° BELOW 57.4° BELOW 2016 NO 54.9° ABOVE 62.9° ABOVE 2017 YES -- --

So how is Phil's forecast of 6 more weeks of winter looking this year?

According to the Climate Prediction Center, Phil is looking a little off once again.

Over the next month, temperatures are predicted to be at or above average for the entire continental U.S.

As for the 3-month outlook? Well, many regions, including the entire Southern region of the U.S., are forecast to be above average.

Only time will tell. But, as of now, it looks like Phil may have to brush up on his forecasting skills.

The moral of the story?

Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are more fun than science.

Leave it to the KSLA StormTracker 12 weather team meteorologists for the most accurate forecast.

