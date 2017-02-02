SPD investigating discovery of human remains in South Shreveport

Remains have been found near a home in the 2700 block of Meriwether Road in South Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Remains that are believed to be human have been found near a home in South Shreveport.

Shreveport police and the Caddo Coroner's office are on the scene in the 2700 block of Meriwether Rd.

Officers were called there after getting a call around 8:30 Thursday morning reporting the discovery of some bones on the property.

It's not clear at this point who found the remains and reported the discovery to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

