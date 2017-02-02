AR authorities ID slain clerk; 12-year-old accused of murder

A 12-year-old Fouke School student is accused of slaying 21-year-old Christa Shockley, a clerk at EZ Mart, during a robbery of the convenience store in Fouke, Ark., the morning of Feb. 2. (Source: Facebook)

A 12-year-old student is accused of slaying a clerk and robbing a convenience store in Fouke, Ark.

A newspaper carrier found 21-year-old Christa Shockley unresponsive on the floor of EZ Mart on south U.S. Highway 71 just after 2 a.m. Feb. 2, the Miller County, Ark., sheriff's office reports.

Authorities briefed Fouke School District officials about their investigation about 7 a.m.

"At that time, no suspects had been identified," sheriff's Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey said. "However it appeared the victim had been specifically targeted."

Investigators later recovered the pistol believed to have been used in the slaying and robbery and clothes they think the suspect was wearing. That led them to identify the male juvenile as a suspect.

"Because of his age and as a precaution, the Fouke School was contacted a second time with the new information and deputies were sent to the school to help ensure the safety of the students and staff," McQuerrey said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the 12-year-old was arrested in Fouke on 1 count each of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Authorities previously told KSLA News 12 the arrest was made at Fouke School.

The 12-year-old now is being held in Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

Sources close to the investigation have told KSLA News 12 that he has autism.

Investigators are withholding the suspect's name because he is a juvenile.

Texarkana, Ark., police are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the slaying and robbery to call the Miller County Sheriff's Office at (870) 774-3001.

