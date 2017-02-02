West Shreveport liquor store robbed Wednesday night

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for two men who robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the NLB Grocery on W. 70th St.

Police say two masked men entered the store with guns demanding money from the cashier.

One man jumped behind the store counter and took the money from the register.

After taking an unknown amount of money, the pair fled the scene.

Police said they had no descriptions of the men who did this.

