GSU's spring enrollment up 5.7% over what it was a year ago

Former Louisiana lawmaker Rick Gallot took over Aug. 1 as president of Grambling State University. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Spring enrollment at Grambling State University is up 5.7 percent over what it was a year ago, school officials say.

This term began with 4,596 students on campus, up from a spring 2016 enrollment of 4,349.

The current headcount breaks down to 3,557 undergraduates and 1,039 graduate students.

And Grambling State President Rick Gallot said the historically black university is not stopping there.

He's aiming to again hit the 6,000 mark and says he knows the school can do it.

"We have a great institution and a good story to tell. And more people are learning about what we have to offer and signing up," said Gallot, who took office Aug. 1.

Spring enrollment is critical because the university works had to retain students and recruit and admit new and transfer students, especially because Grambling State has a winter commencement, said Damon Wade, the school's vice president for institutional effectiveness and enrollment management.

He also noted that Grambling State has had 2 percent increases in spring enrollment each year since 2014.

Fall enrollment usually is more important because most new and transfer students enter the university system at that time of year, Wade said.

He said he's confident Grambling State can come closer to 5,000 students by fall.

"We’ve increased our effort to market in Louisiana and in GSU stronghold states such as Texas, California and Illinois while also leveraging the national exposure that our HBCU national championship football team has experienced during its phenomenal run to the championship,” Wade said.

