Group organizes for change in failing Caddo Parish schools

Community leaders, organizers, and concerned citizens hosted a meeting to discuss what they referred to as the "dire needs of the Caddo Parish School system."

The meeting was held Wednesday, February 1, at the Common Ground Community Center at 6:00 p.m.

There ASAP Shreveport, which stands for All Streets, All People, discussed the recent vote on the merging of Fair Park High School and Booker T. Washington High School.

The focus was not on overturning the merger, but about combating inequality in local schools. Much of the discussion focused on how the community can play an active role in helping not just the schools succeed as a whole, but students and their families as well.

"To help with a solution, and to join with people that are looking for a solution," that's why concerned citizen and grandparent, Rita Nelson showed up. "I've noticed there is inequality in education in Shreveport, and I think education is a basic right for all children to have equally."

This was the second roundtable discussion hosted by the group.

"We've had a lot of issues dealing with the schools over the years and we need to get something done to get some type of equality between the schools and the students," expressed another concerned citizen and grandparent, Rudolph Glass, Jr.

Group leaders say they're committed to putting their words into action. They plan on continuing these discussions and forming a plan to present to the school board within the next few months.

"I think from this small core that we will see growth," explained ASAP Shreveport's Omari Ho-Sang, "I think that each individual will go back to their respective communities, their respective constituents and they will share what happened tonight, and I think they will begin to grow excitement in their various silos, but our goal ultimately is collective impact."

ASAP encourages community, volunteerism, citizen education and public engagement as essential pieces of a Shreveport's sustained transformation.

To contact them feel free to visit their website asapworldwide.org or their Facebook page ASAPportcity.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.