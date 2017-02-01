Crews use barge, crane to get big rig out of Toledo Bend

The bridge also known as LA Hwy. 6 was completely blocked by the crash.(Source: Louisiana State Police)

A big rig ended up in Toledo Bend after crashing into another 18 wheeler. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Crews used a barge and crane retrieve an 18-wheeler from Toledo Bend a week after it collided head-on with another tractor-trailer on the Pendelton Bridge.

Crews used a barge and crane retrieve an 18-wheeler from Toledo Bend a week after it collided head-on with another tractor-trailer on the Pendelton Bridge.

An 18-wheeler hauling feed was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 6 the afternoon of Jan. 25 when it hit an 18-wheeler with a flatbed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the flatbed truck.

The feed truck then careened into the lake, which at points is up to 40 feet deep, on the south side of the bridge.

No serious injuries were reported.

The feed truck driver was taken to a hospital after being picked up by a boater.

The collision forced the temporary closure of the 3-mile span that links Louisiana and Texas.

Meantime, westbound traffic was detoured south onto Louisiana Highway 191 into Texas.

The bridge remained closed for an extended period Jan. 25 not for clean-up from the wreck, but for the Department of Transportation & Development to inspect the span and ensure it was safe to be reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.