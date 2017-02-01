Black History Moment: Dinero' Washington

Dinero' Washington, president and chief executive officer of Shreveport Transit Management (SporTran) and Metro Management Inc. (Source: Shreveport-Bossier-Desoto African American Scholarship Awards banquet)

Today, KSLA News 12 begins its observance of Black History Month.

Each February, KSLA News 12 salutes individuals making a difference in black history.

Kicking off the month of highlights is Shreveport native Dinero' Washington, who will be recognized Feb. 11 at the Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards banquet.

The son of Johnes and Eddie Mae Washington is president and chief executive officer of Shreveport Transit Management (SporTran) and Metro Management Inc.

SporTran is the public transit system for urbanized areas of Shreveport-Bossier City.

Dinero' Washington was educated in Caddo Parish schools and graduated from Captain Shreve High School. After high school, he earned two degrees from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

Under his leadership, SporTran was recognized as the Route Match Urban Transit System of the Year.

Dinero' Washington also is president of the Louisiana Public Transportation Association and a member of the South West Transit Association board.

In 2015, the South West Transit Association presented him with its President’s Award for his outstanding service to the public transit industry.

And he recently was recognized by the Shreveport-Bossier Chamber of Commerce's Young Professional Initiatives as a 2016 40 under 40 recipient.

Dinero' Washington is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

He believes the best decisions he's made so far in his life are marrying his best friend, La’Shundra Washington, and being a great father for his daughters, Ah’Naiya and Ah’Kaiya.

Dinero' Washington enjoys playing musical instruments, spending time with his family and attending Word of God Ministries.

