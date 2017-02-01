TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Westbound I-20 back open after wreck

Authorities just reopened westbound Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish.

Traffic, however, remains backed up about 7 miles.

Westbound I-20 was closed this afternoon due to a multi-vehicle wreck at mile marker 60.

At last report, the Louisiana highway department said traffic was backed up about 4 miles.

State troopers say the wreck involved 5 vehicles.

Among them were 3 tractor-trailer rigs and a passenger vehicle, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported at this time, said Trooper First Class Matt Harris, of state police Troop G..

One person in the passenger vehicle suffered a minor injury, the sheriff said.

Authorities still are urging motorists to use an alternate route.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 80 via Louisiana Highway 154 at the Gibsland exit off I-20.

Motorists can get back on westbound I-20 at Ada-Taylor; that's about mile marker 55.

"Expect delays if you are traveling in and around this area," Harris said. "Crews are working diligently to get the roadway back open."

