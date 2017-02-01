Drone finds body of man who went missing in ETX a week ago

A drone today helped authorities find the body of a man who has been missing in East Texas since Jan. 25.

Anthony Redell Green, 55, of DeSoto, Texas, was found dead about 12:30 p.m. near a creek in wooded area of a remote pasture near Marshall-Leigh and John Sanders roads in Harrison County, Texas, the sheriff's office reports.

"The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and, upon closer examination by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green," Harrison County sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb said.

Green went missing after an outing with his brother the night of Jan. 24 at a Shreveport casino.

Green, who had Type I diabetes and has not had insulin since about midnight Jan. 24, had not been seen since walking away from property he and his brother own in eastern Harrison County.

Green's brother told authorities that the 2 left a Shreveport casino late the night of Jan. 24 and returned to a camper on Harkins Lane. They went walking in woods near Harkins Lane and Marshall-Leigh Road early the next morning.

When the brothers decided to return to the camper, they began arguing about which way to go to get there.

Green went one direction, his brother another.

Green's brother got back to the camper.

After Green failed to show, his brother went to the sheriff’s office in Marshall, Texas, about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 to report him as missing.

Authorities began an extensive search of the surrounding area. They extended their search area Jan. 27 to approximately 5 miles area as a result of receiving reports of numerous sightings of Green walking on roadways.

As many as 6 search-and-recovery dog teams, bloodhound teams from the Shreveport Fire Department, searchers from Big Sandy and Winnsboro and 40 volunteers combed through heavy woods and creeks since Green's disappearance.

