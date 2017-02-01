AR authorities: Human remains belong to man missing since '15

Authorities say this pickup and human remains found last month in woods near Bradley, Ark., belong to a man missing since 2015 from Miller County, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Searchers with cadaver dogs scour an area near Bradley, Ark., for more human remains Jan. 24. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The human remains found last month in Southwest Arkansas are those of a man who has been missing since summer 2015, authorities said.

They previously connected a pickup truck found Jan. 24 to Eric Jones, who was missing from Miller County, Ark.

Lafayette County, Ark., Sheriff Obie Sims discovered the white 2006 GMC truck in forestland about 3 miles north of Bradley, Ark.

He found the truck as searchers were looking for human remains.

Workers were replanting trees in a clear cut Weyerhauser maintains off Highway 29 when they discovered a human skull about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

The next day, about 30 volunteers joined Arkansas State Police, Miller and Columbia sheriff's deputies and Arkansas Game and Fish wardens to do a grid search for any more remains. They turned up several bones that were sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

The Miller County sheriff's office continually has been following up on leads about Jones, Chief Deputy Michael McQuerry previously told KSLA News 12.

While no longer a missing persons case, Miller County investigators and Arkansas State Police still are investigating how and why Jones died.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.