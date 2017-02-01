Shreveport man sentenced to 30 years for attempted simple rape

Johnny Lee Young was sentenced to 30 years for attempted simple rape. (Source: Caddo DA)

A Shreveport man convicted of attempted simple rape in the summer of 2016 was officially sentenced on Tuesday.

43-year-old Johnny Lee Young was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, Young sexually assaulted an acquaintance in her home in September of 2014.

His sentence will run consecutively to a prior three-year sentence on an unrelated matter. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.

Young will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Authorities say Young represented himself before Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel with Kurt Goins as stand-by counsel.

