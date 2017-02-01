Shreveport police chief sworn in to office

Two months after he was tapped to take over as Shreveport Police Chief, Alan Crump was officially sworn in Wednesday morning.

Crump was named chief in November by Mayor Ollie Tyler. He was confirmed by the city council in December.

After he was sworn in Wednesday by Shreveport City Court Judge Judge Brian Barber, Crump thanked the mayor, his supporters and even his critics.

"To those of who think the choice is still bad, I challenge you to just give us an opportunity. I challenge you to have more of a team-oriented time frame, and to see what you can do to make our department better, our city better, even our state," said Crump.

Crump added his focus is the safety and welfare of all Shreveport residents.

