National Signing Day takes center stage in the ArkLaTex

It's the first Wednesday in February, otherwise known as National Signing Day - the most important day in the lives of many high school football players.

Every year, the ArkLaTex produces some of the top talent in the country, and this year was no different.

It was even a record-setting year for Haughton, with the most players signing in the program's history. Headlined by offensive tackle Josh Cooper going to Mississippi State. four Buccaneers signed their future Wednesday. Wide receiver Josh Lister will attend Navarro College, and defensive ends T'Marquise Winnfield and Darren Hicks will attend Southeastern.

It was equally as big of a day for Minden with linebacker Zikerrion Baker signing with Ole Miss. Teammates WR Kelcey Miller signs with Lafayette College, while defensive tackles Cameron Morgan and Darien Mitchell are on their way to Arkansas of Monticello.

The big surprise comes from Logansport, as defensive tackle Langston Murray changes his commitment from ULM to New Mexico.

Grambling lands a big tight end and defensive end from Southwood as Emmanuel Bass will become a G-Man.

Northeastern St. in Oklahoma snagging two Parkway Panthers for their program, Wide receiver Jonathon Jones and defensive tackle Nick So'oto will both be Riverhawks next year. Meanwhile defensive back Malcom Banks makes to the short trip west on I-20 to ETBU.

Evangel's Conner Curry will continue his career at Quachita, while offensive lineman Ethan Harvey is headed to West Point and will play for Army.

North DeSoto running back Delmonte Hall, previously committed to Northwestern State, will be attending Southeastern.

Notable signings in Texas include Nacogdoches wide receiver Josh Thompson signing with Texas, Gilmer safety Kollin Hurt signing with Louisiana Tech, and Longview's Traveion Webster going to Longview.

Ashdown safety Montaric Brown, the top recruit in Arkansas, will be manning the secondary for the Hogs next season. His cousin, defensive back Tajhnick Bishop, is attending ULM.



